Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

The Central government, in a recent bureaucratic reshuffle, named Sudhansh Pant as the new Union Health Secretary. Pant, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1991 batch, was formerly the Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The appointment was confirmed through an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Born in 1967 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Sudhansh Pant completed his school education at St. Joseph's College, Nainital, in 1981. He then pursued his BTech (Hons.) degree from IIT Kharagpur before deciding to dedicate himself to the civil services exam. Stepping away from a corporate trainee job in Mumbai, he took up teaching at a school in Nainital while preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Pant's journey in civil services began when he secured a spot in the revenue services on his first attempt. However, he excelled further on his second attempt, securing the 45th rank, and subsequently, he was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre.

Throughout his career, Pant has served in various capacities, including Collector and District Magistrate in districts like Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, and Jaipur. He has held prominent positions in the Rajasthan Government, such as Secretary of the Mines and Petroleum Department, Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority, and Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies and Housing Department. Pant's experience extends to the Cooperative Sector, where he has been involved with several cooperative federations.

His remarkable contributions were recognised during his tenure as Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals. He was instrumental in creating drafts for crucial bills that led to the reduction of medicine and medical device prices in India.

Moreover, during his time as Joint Secretary in th e Health Ministry , Pant played a key role in drafting the bill for the National Medical Commission, which successfully replaced the Medical Council of India.

He was also involved in planning to establish 75 medical colleges across the country, with 15 being set up in Rajasthan.

In December 2019, the Gehlot government appointed Sudhansh Pant as the principal secretary of the Forest and Environment Department in Rajasthan, showcasing his versatility and experience in different sectors.

In June 2023 the Central government selected him for the significant role of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.