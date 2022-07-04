Who is Sini Shetty, the Karnataka girl who won Miss India 2022?

Karnataka girl Sini Shetty has won the Miss India 2022 crown, defeating 31 other finalists. The 21-year-old was crowned by Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi at the Jio World Convention Centre on Sunday. Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh were the first and second runners-up of the contest.

Miss India 2022 grand finale was attended by several celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika Arora, and Lauren Gottlieb among others.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Though Sini represented Karnataka in the contest, she was born in Mumbai in a ‘close-knit family’. She completed her schooling at St. Dominic Savio Vidyalaya, Mumbai. Later, Sini pursued a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Mumbai-based SK Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

She is currently pursuing to become a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). Sini has also worked for a marketing company as a product executive.

She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She started training for Bharatanatyam when she was just four.

Sini is quite active on Instagram and has over 66,000 followers. Besides her photos, she has also put up a few of her dancing videos online. Her other interests include arts, community service, cooking, yoga, and travelling.

The beauty queen describes herself as 'industrious and tenacious' with the ability to be 'empathetic and a hustler'. She added that women should strive to become ‘industrious, and compassionate.’ Her motto in life is – “You can't just jump to the end. The journey is the best part. Know what the achievement means to you, respect it.”

Sini will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.