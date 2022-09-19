Who is serial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Chandrashekhar is believed to be fluent in all the south Indian languages, Hindi and English. He is said to have conned more than 100 people, from poultry farmers to bank executives to businessmen

Serial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was only 17 in 2006 when he had confidently carried around with him a forged letter from the Bengaluru police commissioner which said he was eligible to drive cars and bikes anywhere in Karnataka. Since then, he has pulled off a series of frauds, impersonating high-rank officials such as those from the Prime Minister’s Office, the son of a former chief minister, CBI officers and even a Supreme Court judge and extorted crores from people.

He has carried out some of these audacious acts of extortion from jail. He has been in jail since 2017 after being arrested for allegedly taking money from AIADMK rebel TTV Dinakaran to bribe an Election Commission official.

Chandrashekhar, who is being probed by the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate, has at least 30 FIRs against him. He is again in the news for splurging his allegedly ill-gotten wealth on Bollywood actors and celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, who are being questioned by the police for being linked to him.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alias Balaji alias Shekhar Reddy, who is believed to be in his 30s, was born in Bengaluru in a lower-middle-class family. His father Vijayan Chandrashekhar was a contractor, part-time mechanic and salesman of automobile spare parts, Indian Express reported.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar studied till Class 12 at Madurai University. However, the police believe he has a good grasp of technology. He later started working in the realty sector, an India Today report said.

He was first arrested by the Bengaluru Police in August 2007, when he pretended to be friends with the son of JD(S) leader and then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and allegedly duped a 76-year-old man of Rs 1.14 crore, promising to retrieve a plot from the custody of the Bangalore Development Authority. The police recovered a BMW, a Toyota Corolla, a Nissan, a Honda Accord, a Honda City, six cellphones, 12 high-end watches, a 50-inch LCD television set, gold ornaments and designer clothes from his possession then.

Chandrashekhar is believed to be fluent in all the south Indian languages, Hindi and English. According to Tamil Nadu police officers who have probed Chandrashekhar, he is a mild-mannered man.

“Such a soft-spoken man. You won’t believe that he is into such crimes,” Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying.

From poultry farmers to bank executives to businessmen, Chandrashekhar has conned more than 100 people.

Talking about his modus operandi, former Bengaluru DCP and current SP of Kolar district Devaraj said Chandrashekhar rarely met his targets in person. He would mostly approach people over the telephone. He has duped people in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Partner in crime

By 2009, Chandrashekhar had been arrested multiple times and released on bail. In 2011, police arrested Chandrashekhar in a case where he posed as a secretary to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. In this case, his wife, Leena Maria Paul, had helped the police track him down. Following the arrest, the two went through a temporary break-up, but later reunited and moved to Kochi.

In 2012, they were forced to leave Kochi after a textile group filed a cheating case against him. Chandrashekhar promised to bring actress Katrina Kaif for a promotional event for Kochi-based Emmanuel Silks and took Rs 20 lakh from the company for it.

In 2013, Leena and Chandrashekhar were arrested for duping a business couple and a branch of the Canara Bank in Chennai. The two had taken Rs 19 crore by claiming to be officials from the Karnataka government interested in the business couple’s sanitary napkin dispensation machine.

In 2017, Chandrashekhar was arrested by Delhi Police in an alleged Rs 50-crore bribery deal when he attempted to give money to the election commission to get the AIADMK two leaves symbol for a faction of AIDMK, led by VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran, before the RK Nagar by-polls in Chennai. The Income Tax authorities seized luxury cars such as Lamborghini, Porsche Cayenne, Jaguar, Range Rover, Bentley, BMW, Rolls Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser and a Ducati motorcycle, from his possession following investigations.

Biggest fraud

In 2021, Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man who posed as the ‘law secretary’ and said he would help with her husband’s cases if she contributed to the 'party fund'.

The case of extortion and impersonation was registered under the Special Cell and later moved to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). Chandrashekhar was arrested from inside Rohini jail, where he was already lodged.

In jail, Chandrashekhar allegedly paid Rs 1.5 crore every month to get a separate barrack and be allowed to use mobile phones freely. The police lodged an FIR against Chandrashekhar and 82 jail staff.