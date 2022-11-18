Who is Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Enforcement Directorate chief who got a third extension?

On November 17, 2021, the government extended Mishra's tenure for a period of one year till November 18 this year. The extension came days after the government introduced an ordinance that allowed the directors of ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to occupy the office up to five years.

The Centre has extended the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), by a year till November 18, 2023. This is the third extension given to the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer.

Who is Sanjay Kumar Mishra?

Mishra, 62, became an IRS officer in 1984. He is an economic expert and is said to personally supervise big cases. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mishra is said to have investigated several high-level cases in Income Tax brilliantly. It is for this reason that Mishra was appointed as the chief of ED on November 19, 2018, for a period of two years. Prior to his appointment, Mishra was posted as chief commissioner of Income Tax in Delhi.

Extensions

An order dated November 13, 2020, modified Mishra’s appointment letter retrospectively and replaced his term with three years.

On November 17, 2021, the government again extended his tenure for a period of one year till November 18 this year. The extension came days after the government introduced an ordinance that allowed the directors of ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to occupy the office up to five year.

Why the extensions?

Following the introduction of the ordinance, a raft of petitions was filed before the Supreme Court by Congress party functionaries, challenging the amendments. In September, the government told the Supreme Court that it had extended Mishra's tenure in public interest as various cases were at a crucial juncture and required proper and expeditious disposal for which it was necessary to ensure the continuity of officers.

It said restricting the tenure of the director of ED or CBI would be counterproductive to the country’s efforts to fight against corruption and money laundering. A newly-appointed person may take time to acclimatise to the working of the new organisation, the government said.

The top court on September 8 dismissed the plea challenging the retrospective change in Mishra’s appointment order and said that a reasonable period of extension could be given to the director to facilitate the completion of the ongoing investigations. However, the court had directed not to give further extension to Mishra as the ED director.

High profile cases

The Enforcement Directorate enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Under Mishra, the central investigative agency launched a probe against several high-profile people and politicians such as Congress' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra.

It has also initiated actions against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Under Mishra’s tenure, the ED also got approval for the extradition of fugitives such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The ED has also arrested persons accused of money laundering such as former Yes Bank managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor and ICICI Bank former MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar under Mishra’s leadership.