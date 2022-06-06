Who is Radhika Merchant? What’s her connection with the Ambanis?

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita hosted the first on-stage dance performance or arangetram of Indian classical dancer Radhika Merchant. She is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

The arangetram, which in Tamil denotes the dancer’s completion of training and debut on-stage, was hosted at the Grand Theatre in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on June 5.

Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and director Rajkumar Hirani attended Merchant’s arangetram along with other distinguished guests from the world of sports, cinema and politics. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, who is the state’s environment and tourism minister, was also present at the event with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas.

Radhika Merchant, who is regularly seen at Ambani family events and ceremonies, is rumoured to be secretly engaged to Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son. However, there is no official confirmation about this yet.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Merchant, 24, has been training in the classical dance Bharatnatyam from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar, Economic Times reported. Shree Nibha Arts is a Mumbai-based dance academy with a 25-year history.

She has done her schooling from The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School. She is also an alumnus of BD Somani International School. Merchant did her graduation in politics and economics from New York University. After her graduation, she returned to India and started working as a sales professional in a real estate firm.

Her relationship with Anant Ambani

According to several media reports, Radhika and Anant got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019 although the two families have not confirmed the news till now.

Anant was appointed as a director of Reliance New Solar Energy and Reliance New Energy Solar last year.

Merchant is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha. She also performed with Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta at Isha’s sangeet ceremony prior to her wedding to Anand Piramal in 2018.