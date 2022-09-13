Who is Mukul Rohatgi, the Senior Advocate likely to return as next Attorney General

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mukul Rohatgi was appointed as the Attorney General in 2014 soon after the BJP government came to power and he stepped down from the post in June 2017.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is likely to return as the next Attorney General after KK Venugopal vacates the post. The government, which was scouting for names to succeed KK Venugopal, has zeroed in on Rohatgi, according to reports.

KK Venugopal, 91, had indicated to the government that he did not want to remain in the office anymore due to his advancing age, NDTV reported. Venugopal’s extended tenure ends on September 30.

Mukul Rohatgi stepped down as Attorney General in June 2017 after which KK Venugopal took over. Rohatgi was appointed as the government’s top law officer in June 2014, soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre. He is likely to return for a second stint as the AG from October 1.

ALSO READ:

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi was the 14th Attorney General of India. The senior advocate held the office of AG for three years starting from 2014 to 2017. The 67-year-old is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG). Rohatgi was a close friend of the late Arun Jaitley, the former finance and law minister.

Rohatgi, followed the footsteps of his father Awadh Behari Rohatgi who was a judge in the Delhi High Court. He completed law from Government Law College in Mumbai and initially worked under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, who later became the 36th Chief Justice of India.

The senior advocate then started his own legal practice and in 1993, Rohatgi was designated as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court. He was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.

High profile cases

Rohatgi has worked on several high-profile and critical cases in his career, including the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The National Judicial Appointment Commission case is also another landmark case argued by Rohatgi in his capacity as ASG.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court asks Attorney General to submit guidelines to regulate land allotment to housing societies across nation

He was appointed Special Prosecutor in the high-profile case of CBI Special Judge BH Loya’s death. In April 2018, the Supreme Court quashed the plea demanding a probe and Rohatgi appeared for the Maharashtra government in this case.

Among other cases, Rohatgi also appeared before the court in 2021 for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan in the drug case. He argued that Aryan was kept in jail without any evidence and secured bail.