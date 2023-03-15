Who is Joravar Singh Kalsi, YouTuber arrested for throwing fake notes from speeding car for Insta reel?

Joravar and his three associates were arrested for rash driving while they tried to mimic a scene from Shahid Kapoor's web series ‘Farzi’.

Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his three associates were arrested by the Gurugram police Tuesday for shooting a video in which they were seen throwing counterfeit notes from a car boot to mimic a scene from the web series Farzi.

Joravar and his associates were enacting a scene from Shahid Kapoor's web series in the underpass of Gurugram's DLF Golf Course Road on March 2.

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter. (Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023 Following a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Zahid, an FIR was registered against them under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 283 (obstruction in a public way) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station, The Print reported. Following a complaint from Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Zahid, an FIR was registered against them under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 283 (obstruction in a public way) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station, The Print reported.

The police are interrogating them to find out about the others involved in the making of the video.

Joraver posted a reel on his Instagram in which another social media influencer, Lucky Kamboj, wearing a mask was seen throwing fake cash from a white Baleno's trunk while Joravar drove.

The video posted on their social media handles was later deleted.

In the Instagram reel, people in the car were heard calling each other by the names of the characters in the Farzi web series and were driving rashly, putting lives in danger, the complaint claimed.

The video got lakhs of views on Instagram and many questioned whether they had permission for performing and recording the stunt as it could have caused an accident.

Who is Joravar Singh Kalsi?

Joravar Singh Kalsi is an old Delhi-based YouTuber and social media influencer. The 24-year-old has about 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. On Instagram, where the reel was posted, Joravar has 342K followers.

He is famous for making comedy reels and funny videos on YouTube.

He was born on July 21, 1998, and he did his schooling in Delhi. He then completed his graduation from Delhi University.

As per an IndiaTV report, Joravar first started posting regular lifestyle and lip-syncing videos on Tik Tok where he amassed a huge following. Soon, he started posting on other platforms and gained popularity.

Earlier, a similar video went viral on social media in which an unidentified individual was seen throwing Rs 10 notes from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover.

An unknown person allegedly threw cash (Rs. 10 notes)from KR Puram flyover in #Bengaluru. There was rush from people to collect the cash. It lead to frenzy. Cops are investigating and trying to identify the person #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/kx8mSxklsR — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 24, 2023

Traffic movement came to halt on the Sirsi Circle flyover as people stopped to collect the notes and catch a glimpse of the man who was wearing a suit and a wall clock around his neck.