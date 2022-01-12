Who is Indu Malhotra? Profile of ex-SC judge heading panel probing PM Modi's security breach

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, will lead the committee probing the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on January 5, the top court said on Wednesday.

The committee will also include the additional director-general of police (security) Punjab Police, director-general of the National Investigation Agency, and registrar general of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The committee, which has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, will look into the causes that led to PM Narendra Modi's convoy being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes when it was going to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala near the Pakistan border. It will also discuss ways to prevent such security breaches in the future.

Who is Justice Indu Malhotra?

The daughter of well-known advocate late Om Prakash Malhotra, Justice Indu Malhotra was born on March 14, 1956. After graduating from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi, Justice Malhotra enrolled in the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and qualified as an Advocate-on-Record in the top court the same year.

Between 1991 and 1996, she served as the standing council for Haryana in the Supreme Court. She was appointed as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2007, becoming the second woman in the country to be designated with the tag, Financial Express reported.

She is one of the seven women to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court since independence.

Representing statutory bodies

Justice Indu Malhotra is an expert in arbitration and has represented statutory bodies like market regulator SEBI, CSIR, ICAR and DDA before the Supreme Court. The retired SC judge was also part of a high-level committee of the law and justice ministry to review ‘Institutionalisation of Arbitration Mechanism in India’.

Landmark judgments

During her term, Justice Malhotra has been part of benches that dealt with issues such as validity of Section 377 (same-sex relationship), entry of women to Kerala's Sabarimala temple and sexual harassment allegations against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In the case dealing with Section 377, Malhotra said history owed an apology to those in same-sex relationships and their families for the ostracism they have suffered.

In the Sabarimala temple case, the Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that women of all age groups could enter the premises of the temple. Of the five members on the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra was the only one who dissented against the entry of women into the temple.

Retirement

On her retirement in 2021, Chief Justice SA Bobde had said: "Don't know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra".

According to a New18 report, Justice Indu Malhotra was appointed as the ombudsman-cum-ethics officer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association in September 2021.