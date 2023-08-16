Who is Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested by Haryana Police in connection to Nuh violence?

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has dissociated itself from Bittu Bajrangi after his arrest. In a statement on Wednesday, VHP said that Bajragi was never associated with Bajrang Dal.

Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Raj Kumar, popularly known as Bittu Bajrangi, was arrested by police from his home in Faridabad on August 15 in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh

The Bajrang Dal member is accused of inflaming the communal violence in Nuh with provocative comments. Another Bajrang Dal member, Monu Manesar, is also alleged to have fanned the violence.

CCTV footage shared by news agency PTI showed police officials in plain clothes arrested Bajrangi from his home in Faridabad after a dramatic chase.

He is set to be produced in court on Wednesday, August 16.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has dissociated itself from Bittu Bajrangi after his arrest. In a statement on Wednesday VHP said that Bajragi was never associated with Bajrang Dal.

राज कुमार उर्फ बिट्टू बजरंगी, जिसे बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता बताया जा रहा है, उसका बजरंग दल से कभी कोई संबंध नहीं रहा। उसके द्वारा कथित रूप से जारी किए गए वीडियो की सामग्री को भी विश्व हिन्दू परिषद उचित नहीं मानती। — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) August 16, 2023

Charges against Bittu Bajangi

As per a PTI report, Bajrangi was initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Tauru. He was questioned in connection with a fresh First Information Report registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station. The FIR has been filed against him under Sections 148 (riots), 395, 397 (armed robbery), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Who is Bittu Bajrangi?

A fruit and vegetables trader, Bittu Bajrangi heads the Faridabad wing of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force. Over the last few years, he has been seen making anti-Muslim remarks in several videos. Earlier this month, Bajrangi was arrested in connection with a video posted on the morning of July 31, when the violence in Nuh started. He was later released on bail.

In a video before the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31 in Nuh, which led to communal clashes, Bittu Bajrangi was heard saying ‘Tumhara jija aa raha hai’ (your brother-in-law is coming), referring to Monu Manesar, allegedly in a threat to the Muslims based in Nuh. When violence broke out, he is reported to have snatched weapons from the cops.

Another viral video showed the cow vigilante leader crying. The clip alleged that Bajrangi was arrested after a speech in Nuh. Quint Hindi reported that the video was actually from 2022 when the Bajrang Dal worker had claimed he was being “mentally tortured” by the police.

The communal violence in Nuh started on July 31 when the VHP and Bajrang Dal’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a mob. The tensions led to violent clashes, with mobile internet being suspended in the area. At least five people lost their lives, including two Home Guards. The internet, broadband and SMS services resumed in Nuh on August 13.