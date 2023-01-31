Who is Asaram Bapu — the rape, murder and other cases against him

Asaram Bapu is already serving a life sentence in Jodhpur’s jail for raping a minor girl in 2013. He was convicted and sentenced in a second rape case on Tuesday.

Asaram Bapu, or Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, has been convicted of raping a former disciple today, January 31. This is not the first conviction for Asaram. He is already serving a life sentence in Jodhpur’s jail for raping a minor girl in 2013.

The 81-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement by Gandhinagar’s sessions court. The ex-disciple, a Surat-based woman, had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping her while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera.

Besides sexual assault cases, other criminal cases have also been filed against him.

Here is a list of criminal cases against Asaram:

Jodhpur rape case

In 2013, Asaram raped a 16-year-old girl at his Jodhpur ashram. The girl was a student from his ashram in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Asaram had brought her to the Jodhpur ashram to conduct a ritual that would "cure her of evil." The girl accused him of molesting her, touching her inappropriately, asking her to perform oral sex on him and sexually assaulting her.

In 2018, he was convicted, along with two aides, and sentenced to life imprisonment under sections 342, 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC, as well as under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections 23 and 26 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Asaram appealed against the conviction in the Supreme Court and for the suspension of the life sentence, along with multiple bail pleas. All his bail pleas were rejected.

Surat rape case

After the 2013 rape case was reported and Asaram was put in judicial custody, two sisters came forward and accused the purported holy man and his son of sexually assaulting them. The elder sister accused Asaram of raping her between 1997-2006 at the Motera ashram, while the younger sister was raped by his son between 2002-2005.

The sisters also accused five others, including Asaram’s wife and daughter, of helping him exploit them. While Asaram’s son Narayan Sai was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019, Asaram has only been sentenced today (January 31). His lawyers state that they would appeal the conviction in the Gujarat High Court.

Witness tampering

One reason why both the rape cases took so long to resolve is the fact that witnesses and the families of the victims in both cases were threatened, attacked and even killed by his followers though “without his knowledge.”

In the Jodhpur rape case, Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Vyas and the SHO in charge of the case were threatened reportedly by his followers. Asaram’s personal physician, Rahul Sachan, was one of the witnesses in the Jodhpur case and was stabbed while in court when he was about to testify. He went missing after 2015. Another witness in the case, Kripal Singh, was murdered. In his dying statement, he accused Asaram’s followers of carrying out the attack before his death.

In the Surat case, two witnesses were shot and killed while another two were injured. The husband of the younger sister was stabbed in the back and face.

Black magic and child deaths

In 2008, two children had gone missing from Asaram’s Motera ashram. The bodies of the boys were later found mutilated. The parents accused Asaram and his followers of practising black magic and human sacrifice. However, the Narendra Modi-led Gujarat state government set up the Justice D.K. Trivedi Commission, which cleared Asaram and Narayan in the matter even though it blamed the ashram administration for negligence.