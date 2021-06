Anup Chandra Pandey, a 1984-batch retired UP-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner (EC). His appointment has restored the three-member Election Commission to its full strength. The two other members of the commission are — Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

The development comes ahead of the next round of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand in 2022.

Profile

Born in Chandigarh on February 15, 1959, Pandey holds a B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA degree, and a doctorate in ancient history. Pandey has served in Uttar Pradesh for the majority of his long illustrious career. During his stint in the state, he served as the chairperson of Udyog Bandhu, divisional commissioner of the Lucknow division. He was then appointed as the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of the state. During his term in the office, the one-of-its-kind Investors Summit was held in UP. MoUs worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore were signed at the summit attended by top industrialists.

Pandey has to his credit the successful management of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's flagship crop loan waiver initiative. In June 2018, Pandey was handpicked by the chief minister as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. He held the post till August 2019.

His LinkedIn profile mentions that he was "instrumental" in planning, organising, and coordinating the Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019. "The peaceful, transparent & incident-free conduct of Lok Sabha elections 2019, where tensions between various stakeholders were very high was certainly a very big achievement,” his profile adds.

Besides UP, Pandey has also worked with central ministries in New Delhi. He has served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.