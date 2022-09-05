Who are the Pandoles, Cyrus Mistry’s co-passengers in the fatal accident?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mistry was travelling with three other passengers, including eminent gynaecologist Dr. Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheel, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius's brother Jehangir.

The Pandoles, who were accompanying famous industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry when he was killed in a road accident on Sunday, are in a hospital in Gujarat’s Vapi from where they will be airlifted to a leading private hospital in Mumbai today, said reports.

Mistry’s car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district when he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He was travelling with eminent gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheel, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius's brother Jehangir, who also died in the crash. While the couple was heavily injured in the accident.

Who are the Pandoles?

The Pandole family were once the owner of soft drinks maker Duke's, which made Mangola. The family sold their business to Pepsi over 20 years ago. Dinshaw Pandole, one of the two brothers who owned the Duke’s business, was the father of Darius and Jehangir Pandole. Last week, Dinshaw Pandole passed away.

Darius Pandole, 60, is the CEO and managing director of Mumbai-based JM Financial Private Equity. Once an independent director in Tata group firms, Darius was opposed to the Tata Son’s board removing Mistry from the post of chairman. Darius stepped down as an independent director after Mistry was removed.

His wife Anahita Pandole, 55, is a renowned gynaecologist at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Anahita has been a specialist for 25 years and has an overall experience of 32 years. She did her MBBS from Topiwala National Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, graduating in 1990. In 1994, Anahita did her MD-Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the same college.

Anahita, along with others, founded the Jiyo Parsi initiative, which works to contain the population decline of the Parsi community. She started The Bombay Parsi Panchayet Fertility project, which provides fertility treatment for Paris couples at subsidised rates.

Where were they coming from?

The Pandoles and Mistry were returning from Udwada, where they had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram, the first of the eight fire temples of the Zoroastrian religion in the country. They had gone to pray for Dinshaw Pandole.

Over the past few years, the Mistry family contributed entirely to restoring the Udwada Fire Temple. It was reopened fully about a year ago.