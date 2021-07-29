'When Jeh's dream became reality': Ratan Tata Instagrams rare photo on JRD's 117th birth anniv

Industrialist Ratan Tata posted a throwback image on Instagram remembering Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, or JRD, on his 117th birth anniversary. The photograph was taken at the launch of the Tata Estate station wagon car in 1992.

The post has received lakhs of likes and comments.

Paying tribute to the longest-serving chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata spoke in the post about JRD’s dream of producing a “Tata” car.

"Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary. Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a ‘Tata’ car. Mr Sumant Moolgaokar shared this dream," the industrialist wrote in his Instagram post.

“One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India,” he added.

Ratan Tata had shared another memory of JRD Tata on his birth anniversary last year as well. Remembering him as a keen aviator, he shared photos from the time he "arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle."

JRD Tata was born on July 29 in Paris and completed his education in London. After his studies, he served the French military for a year. He could not go to college as he was summoned to India to lead the Tata Group.

He was always fond of flying, and became the first Indian to get a pilot’s licence in 1929. In 1932, he set up Tata Airlines, now known as Air India.

From Bharat Ratna to Padma Vibhushan to several international awards, JRD’s contribution was recognised across the globe.

After leading the Tata Group for over half a century, he appointed Ratan Tata to be his successor in 1991. JRD died on November 29, 1993, at the age of 89. The Parliament was adjourned in mourning, an honour usually reserved for its members.