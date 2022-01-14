When fanboy Ratan Tata met Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Instagrammed the moment

Ratan Tata is known to be a man of many interests. One of India’s most respected and renowned industrialists, Tata has rubbed shoulders with the best in the world. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons took to Instagram on January 14 to share his memorable encounter with a particular ‘gentleman.’

Tata posted a picture of himself standing next to Slash, the lead guitarist for the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses. Tata said Slash was in the same retail outlet to take his delivery of the Jaguar XKR sports coupe that he happened to be visiting.

“The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash,” reads the caption.

The post has garnered over six lakh likes in just about three hours of being uploaded along with over 2,500 comments.

Tata has over 5.3 million followers on the platform which he joined in 2019 after being largely absent from public life.

He often shares anecdotes from his past, memorable moments in his life like the time he flew the F18 Super Hornet, and several posts about his late dog Tito and for the welfare of other dogs and animals.

Jaguar Cars and Land Rover were both bought in 2008 by Tata Motors and fully integrated into Jaguar Land Rover Limited in 2013. The companies were bought from Ford Motor Company, the American automobile giant. It was a twist of fate since Tata had once tried to sell Tata Motors to Ford Motor Company during the early days of the company, only to be laughed out of the discussion.