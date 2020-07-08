What's for lunch? Mask-shaped parottas served hot!

Wear a mask! If multiple government awareness drives haven't made you realise the importance of following this simple anti-COVID guideline to the tee, Madurai's Hotel Temple City's chain of restaurants will try its luck too — by whipping up mask-shaped parottas, served hot.

On Monday, the popular restaurant chain surprised patrons by adding a new dish to its menu: the Mask Parotta. "We have been following the news and noticed how the government has been trying to educate citizens about the importance of wearing masks, and decided that we would do our bit to spread the message too," says KL Kumar, the owner of the hospitality and restaurant chain. "We figured why not take the awareness drive a step further, and give our patrons reasons to remember to wear a mask while stepping out, by serving edible masks." That was how Temple City’s mask parottas came to be.

Mask Parotta.

The Recipe

Kumar got his chefs to make the new parottas by rolling out the dough in the shape of a rectangle, and adding two strips of flour on either side to resemble a mask’s ear cords. The team then served up two of these flaky parottas with a side of korma and raita, to complete the dish. "We decided to price two of these parottas at Rs 50, with a complimentary serving of korma and raita," says Kumar, who admits that making parottas in the shape of a mask takes a few seconds longer per parotta.

Mask Parotta.

Not surprisingly, the dish has been a hit with patrons, many of whom have bought several plates since the dish went on Temple City’s menu. "Word got out on social media that we were serving up these parottas even before we sold our first plate, and we sold 50 sets of parottas by lunch," says Kumar. On Tuesday, Temple City served 500 parotta sets, even without running dine-in services. Tamil Nadu’s existing COVID-19 guidelines allow restaurants to run takeaways, only.

Also on the Menu: Corona Bondas and Corona Rava Dosa

It isn’t the first time that Temple City's dishes have made headlines. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out earlier this year, the restaurant chain served up its Corona Bonda (a South Indian stuffed dish, which makes for a popular evening snack), which had the recognisable spikes of the coronavirus made of deep-fried flour. Not long after, the restaurant chain put the Corona Rava Dosa on its menu, with splashes of Dosa batter attempting to resemble a two-dimensional coronavirus.

Corona Bondas.

"I’ve always tried to cook food in keeping with pop-culture trends," says Kumar, "In 2002, when Rajinikanth's Baba released, I launched my first-ever dosa innovation — the Baba Paneer Masala Dosa, which had a serving of vegetable khorma to resemble Rajinikanth’s signature hand gesture in the film." The restaurant was at it again in 2012, when Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar scored his hundredth international century, when it launched the Tendulkar Dosa, shaped as a cricket bat.