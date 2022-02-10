What RBI chief conveyed through Lata Mangeshkar's "Aaj phir..."

“We are living in a world of Knightian uncertainty in the absence of determinate knowledge about the next mutation of COVID-19. The ability to forecast the future course of the economy is so contingent on the evolution of the virus that one prognosis is as good or as bad as the other and as ephemeral. If the last two years of living with the virus have taught us anything, it is to remain humble, but grounded in self-belief, never losing confidence and optimism," the RBI Governor said.