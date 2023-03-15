What is Very Short-Range Air Defence System and what are its advantages

India on Tuesday tested indigenously developed Very Short-Range Air Defence System at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Check how it helps target low flying objetcs.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful test flight operations of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System or VSHORADS missile on Tuesday at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach?
Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The tests were conducted from a ground-based man-portable launcher (MANPAD) against high-speed unmanned aerial targets which mimicked the approach of an aircraft. The defence system successfully intercepted the targets meeting all mission objectives, the defence ministry said.
#WATCH | Flight test of DRDO-developed 'Very Short Range Air Defence System' conducted off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/mtnDoMaw2O— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and industry partners and said the missile system equipped with novel technologies will give technological boost to the Indian armed forces.
What is Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)?
VSHORADS is a man-portable-air-defence-system (MANPAD) developed for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.
It has been indigenously designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with DRDO laboratories and industry partners.
The VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies such as the miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully tested and proven during the flight tests. The VSHORADS is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor.
What are MANPADS?
MANPADS are short-range, lightweight, and portable surface-to-air missiles which can be fired to destroy aircraft or helicopters at short range.
These missiles help protect troops from aerial attacks as they are most effective in targetting low-flying aircraft.
What are the advantages of VSHORAD?
VSHORAD offers several advantages over longer range systems in certain scenarios. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability and it doesn't require a lot of personnel to operate.
The short-range air defence systems are also cheap to operate compared to bigger systems and the cost per firing is also lower.
The system is crucial in supporting armoured troops, as it is quick to deploy and pack up because of the smaller size.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!