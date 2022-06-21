Yoga Day 2022: What is the Guardian Ring, the 'One Sun, One Earth' concept that Modi mentioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme that the ‘Guardian Ring’ celebrates the movement of the Sun, and the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’. The concept showcases the unifying power of yoga, the government said.

Leading the main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday , Modi said yoga brings peace to our universe and gave the hope of a healthy life to humanity.

The Prime Minister performed yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries and that it can become a problem-solver, reports PTI.

"Yoga brings peace for us, the peace from yoga is not only for individuals, yoga brings peace to our society, nation, the world and the universe," Modi said, quoting rishis, maharshis and acharyas.

What is the Guardian Ring?

The 'Guardian Yoga Ring' programme is a collaborative exercise between 80 countries, United Nations organisations and Indian Missions and Embassies abroad to illustrate the unifying power of yoga that surpasses national boundaries.

Going with the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the programme showcases people of different nationalities coming together to celebrate yoga at the crack of the dawn.

On June 21, people from several countries from the East to West, will welcome the Sun with yoga. Mass yoga events will be organised by over 80 Indian missions and embassies at iconic places all over the world.

In these events, people will perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ or sun-salutation as the sun rises. These events will be streamed live as people perform yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun.

The live stream will take place in a seamless marathon broadcast starting from 3 am to 10 pm IST, as per the official statement of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

This has been possible through extensive arrangements made by DD India. This unique programme is being telecast live exclusively on DD India.

The streaming began at the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan at 3 am IST and moved westward. It will finally end in San Francisco, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said, as per a Livemint report.

“From Australia to New York, from Africa to Latin America, spanning continents and time zones, DD India, the international channel of India’s Public Broadcaster Prasar Bharati will bring exclusive visuals from iconic locations world over to viewers everywhere," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting highlighted.