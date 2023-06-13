What is the Model Fire Bill that Home Minister Amit Shah wants states to adopt?

In a meeting with the ministers for disaster management of states and union territories, Amit Shah also announced three major schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, June 13, announced three major schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore for the modernisation of fire brigade services in all states and union territories, and prevention of landslides and flood mitigation in seven cities. The home minister announced the package at a meeting with the disaster management ministers of the states and UTs in Delhi.

He urged the seven states to prepare a disaster management plan and make all necessary arrangements where the nuclear power plants will be set up. He further asked the states to come up with a roadmap in conjunction with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Shah announced three schemes for disaster management — they are worth over Rs 8,000 crore and include projects worth Rs 5,000 core to expand and modernise fire services in states; projects worth Rs 2,500 crore for the seven most populous metros to cut the risk of urban flooding; and the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme worth Rs 825 crore, which will be implemented in 17 states and UTs.

He also urged the states to adopt the Model Fire Bill for uniform regulation of fire safety norms across the states. He mentioned that so far, only seven states have adopted the Bill and he will be writing a letter to the other states for their participation.

What is the Model Fire Bill?

The amended Model Fire Bill, 2019, provides for the maintenance of fire and emergency service for the states. Earlier, the central government had circulated the Model Fire Service Bill, 1958, and the amended Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019, to bring uniformity in the Fire Service Act across India and urged the states to implement it.

The Bill provides several provisions for the regulation of fire and safety norms in the states. As per the provisions of the amended Bill, there shall be one Fire and Emergency Service for the entire state and all officers can be posted to any branch of the service.

According to the Bill, to assist any disaster, other than fires, all fire services shall be considered as emergency services for disaster management.

The Fire and Emergency Service shall be administered by the state government, which will also appoint fire officers. The state government shall also appoint a director of the Fire and Emergency Service.

The jurisdiction of the director will extend to the entire state and he can frame the policies in relation to the development of the Fire and Emergency Service, subject to approval of the government.