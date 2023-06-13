What is the Model Fire Bill that Home Minister Amit Shah wants states to adopt?

In a meeting with the ministers for disaster management of states and union territories, Amit Shah also announced three major schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, June 13, announced three major schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore for the modernisation of fire brigade services in all states and union territories, and prevention of landslides and flood mitigation in seven cities. The home minister announced the package at a meeting with the disaster management ministers of the states and UTs in Delhi.

He urged the seven states to prepare a disaster management plan and make all necessary arrangements where the nuclear power plants will be set up. He further asked the states to come up with a roadmap in conjunction with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).