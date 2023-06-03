What is Indian Railways’ Kavach System deployed to avert train collisions

The safety system developed by Indian Railways was initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) and it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English. In the wake of Friday night's collision , Indian Railways has announced the acceleration of Kavach system installation along high-density routes.
In one of the most devastating train accidents in recent years in India, 261 passengers were killed and 900 were injured in a train accident near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening. Indian Railways has now confirmed that there was no Kavach system on the route which could have helped to stop the collision between the derailed bogies of Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express near Bahanaga railway station.
Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on Saturday disclosed that the anti-train collision system ‘Kavach’ was not available on the route.
This unfortunate event has reignited the debate on the need for advanced safety systems like Kavach. According to railway officials, while the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, initial reports suggest a possible signalling failure. As a result, Indian Railways has accelerated its plans to install the Kavach system throughout its network, particularly on high-density routes, to ensure safer operations.
What is the Kavach System?
Kavach, introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 Union Budget, is India's very own automatic train protection system. Initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English.
Kavach is a collection of electronic gadgets and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems set up in locomotives, signalling systems and tracks. These components communicate using ultra-high radio frequencies, enabling them to control train brakes and alert drivers based on pre-programmed logic. The system incorporates key features from other successful safety systems like the European Train Protection and Warning System, as well as the indigenous Anti-Collision Device. Notably, Kavach complies with the rigorous Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4 standard, ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability.
ALSO READ | Coromandel Express Accident in Odisha: Check full list of helpline and railway control room numbers
How does it work?
When activated, Kavach stops all trains within a 5-kilometre radius, safeguarding trains on adjacent tracks. This feature eliminates the reliance on loco-pilots and assistant loco-pilots to identify caution signs and signals, significantly reducing the risk of human error. The technology also includes stationary equipment that collects signalling inputs and transmits them seamlessly to train crews and stations, enhancing communication across the network.
In the wake of Friday night's harrowing collision that sent shockwaves across the nation, Indian Railways has announced the acceleration of Kavach system installation along high-density routes.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jun 3, 2023 2:41 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Here's what the US debt deal teaches about morality in global leadership
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Healthy India: Will NBRC research make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment?
Jun 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read