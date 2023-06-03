What is Indian Railways’ Kavach System deployed to avert train collisions

The safety system developed by Indian Railways was initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) and it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English. In the wake of Friday night's collision , Indian Railways has announced the acceleration of Kavach system installation along high-density routes.

In one of the most devastating train accidents in recent years in India, 261 passengers were killed and 900 were injured in a train accident near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening. Indian Railways has now confirmed that there was no Kavach system on the route which could have helped to stop the collision between the derailed bogies of Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express near Bahanaga railway station.

Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on Saturday disclosed that the anti-train collision system ‘Kavach’ was not available on the route.

What is the Kavach System?

Kavach, introduced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 Union Budget, is India's very own automatic train protection system. Initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English.

Kavach is a collection of electronic gadgets and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems set up in locomotives, signalling systems and tracks. These components communicate using ultra-high radio frequencies, enabling them to control train brakes and alert drivers based on pre-programmed logic. The system incorporates key features from other successful safety systems like the European Train Protection and Warning System, as well as the indigenous Anti-Collision Device. Notably, Kavach complies with the rigorous Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4 standard, ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability.

ALSO READ | Coromandel Express Accident in Odisha: Check full list of helpline and railway control room numbers

How does it work?

When activated, Kavach stops all trains within a 5-kilometre radius, safeguarding trains on adjacent tracks. This feature eliminates the reliance on loco-pilots and assistant loco-pilots to identify caution signs and signals, significantly reducing the risk of human error. The technology also includes stationary equipment that collects signalling inputs and transmits them seamlessly to train crews and stations, enhancing communication across the network.

In the wake of Friday night's harrowing collision that sent shockwaves across the nation, Indian Railways has announced the acceleration of Kavach system installation along high-density routes.