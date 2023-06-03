What is Indian Railways’ Kavach System deployed to avert train collisions

2 Min(s) Read
The safety system developed by Indian Railways was initially known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) and it was later rebranded as Kavach, which translates to ‘armour’ in English. In the wake of Friday night's collision , Indian Railways has announced the acceleration of Kavach system installation along high-density routes.
In one of the most devastating train accidents in recent years in India, 261 passengers were killed and 900 were injured in a train accident near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening. Indian Railways has now confirmed that there was no Kavach system on the route which could have helped to stop the collision between the derailed bogies of Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express near Bahanaga railway station.
Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on Saturday disclosed that the anti-train collision system ‘Kavach’ was not available on the route.
This unfortunate event has reignited the debate on the need for advanced safety systems like Kavach. According to railway officials, while the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, initial reports suggest a possible signalling failure. As a result, Indian Railways has accelerated its plans to install the Kavach system throughout its network, particularly on high-density routes, to ensure safer operations.