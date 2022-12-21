English
Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  Dec 21, 2022 4:29:04 PM IST (Published)

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 enables Indian authorities to take action against piracy on the high seas and have provisions for prosecution of people accused of piracy-related crimes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill was introduced in 2019 and was passed by the Lok Sabha (with official amendments) on Monday. Accepting the demand from members, Jaishankar had moved an amendment to change the name of the legislation from 'The Anti-Maritime Piracy Act' to 'The Maritime Anti-Piracy Act’.

The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention, or destruction committed against a ship, aircraft, any person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft. It also defines ship as vessel or watercraft, and seaplanes and other aircraft capable of being used as means of transportation in water.
What does the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill provide for?
  • Applicability: Provide an effective legal instrument to combat piracy, not only in territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also on the high seas — beyond the EEZ which is 200 nautical miles from the country's coastline.
  • Punishment for piracy: The death penalty is not a mandatory clause now. Punishments would include imprisonment for life or death. Imprisonment may extend to imprisonment for life, or fine, or both. Death or imprisonment for life would be pronounced if the act or attempt of piracy includes attempted murder, or causes death.
  • Imprisonment: Impose up to 10 years of imprisonment, or fine, or both for attempting to commit or aid piracy; up to 14 years, or fine, or both for participating, organising or directing others to commit piracy.
  • Power to carry out arrest and seizure: As per the official amendments, only authorised personnel may carry out arrest and seizure. These personnel include officers and sailors assigned to warships or military aircraft of Indian Navy, or officers and enrolled persons of Coast Guard, officers of the central or state government authorised for any ship or aircraft. Authorised personnel may carry out arrest and seizure on grounds of suspicion.
  • Jurisdiction: Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 said the territorial jurisdiction of designated courts will be specified by the Centre after consulting with the Chief Justice of India. Now, official amendments "adds that port or place of disembarkation within India of the person suspected or accused will be taken into account while deciding jurisdiction of the court".
  • The ship or property seized will be disposed of only by a court order.
