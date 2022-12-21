The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 enables Indian authorities to take action against piracy on the high seas and have provisions for prosecution of people accused of piracy-related crimes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill was introduced in 2019 and was passed by the Lok Sabha (with official amendments) on Monday. Accepting the demand from members, Jaishankar had moved an amendment to change the name of the legislation from 'The Anti-Maritime Piracy Act' to 'The Maritime Anti-Piracy Act’.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled
IST5 Min(s) Read
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention, or destruction committed against a ship, aircraft, any person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft. It also defines ship as vessel or watercraft, and seaplanes and other aircraft capable of being used as means of transportation in water.
What does the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill provide for?
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!