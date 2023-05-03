In Bhunnas village in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district lives 56-year-old Poonamchand Sirohi. His family has been farming land for generations, and Poonamchand has seen it all — failed crops, drought, heavy waterlogging, unseasonal rainfall, and bumper crops. It's this last one that Poonamchand has a problem with at present. A portion of his land was dedicated to garlic, but a bumper harvest has meant he was in for a shock when he went to the market.

"My garlic produce is 6-7 quintals. In the market, the retail rate is Rs 40 per 250 gm. But farmers are getting only Rs 25 per kg," Sirohi said.

Poonamchand's cauliflower crop, which he had planted on another portion of his farm, met with a worse welcome in the market.

Sirohi said, "I took 28 crates of 20 kg each to the market for which I was offered Rs 60 only. I gave the crop away for free."

It's not just small farmers who are struggling with a bumper harvest. Barely 2 kilometres away, in Alanpur village, 50-year old Manoj Patel grows tomatoes, capsicum and chilli on over 85 percent of his 100-acre farm. He says the market prices for these crops are nowhere near break-even.

"This time, my input cost for these crops was Rs 2 lakh per acre and my losses are Rs 1.5 lakh per acre. There is no support from the government to deal with bumper production price-crash situation," Patel said.

It's not just farmers in Madhya Pradesh who are struggling with bumper harvests and depressed prices to unviable levels. Potato farmers in West Bengal, Punjab and UP, capsicum farmers in Punjab, and red onion farmers in Maharashtra are also hurting. The government has not been blind to this problem. It has put in place a market-intervention scheme to protect farmers by stabilising the market, and giving them another avenue to sell their crop without having to resort to distress sales. But this, experts say, addresses the problem after it crops up. They advise a mechanism for better planning and early warning systems that can help avoid these situations completely.

Pushan Sharma, Director of Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence, said, "There needs to be a centralised intervention, better planning, forecasting. The production has to be planned in a manner that it's not surplus unless we have the opportunity to export the produce."

Farmers say that the government's market intervention scheme is restrictive as it usually applies only to a couple of crops, and even these schemes are often delayed in both announcements and implementation. Many also complain that there is a shortage of initiatives on the research, study, and awareness fronts, and that means farmers find it tough to make informed choices, like whether they should go with alternative crops — a decision which could help put thousands of rupees in their hands every season.