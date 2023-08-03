What is a polar research vessel and what happened to India's 2014 plan of getting one

Given the geo-political and geo-economic transitions happening in the Arctic, having its own PRV becomes all the more important for India to assert its presence and interests in the region.

The lack of a dedicated Polar Research Vessel (PRV) has been a long-standing concern for India's scientific community. With the aim of bolstering its polar research capabilities, the Indian government had first proposed the acquisition of a PRV back in 2014. The Cabinet had approved a budget of Rs 1,051 crore for the vessel, and a tender was floated to select the company to build it.

However, the project hit a roadblock as the chosen company introduced conditions that were not part of the initial tender process. Consequently, the government had to abandon the plan, leading to a delay in India's ambition to have its own PRV. Nevertheless, the government remained committed to the cause and initiated a fresh effort to acquire or construct a PRV.

According to Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, the proposal for the PRV is now ready to go before the Expenditure Finance Committee. The estimated cost of the vessel has increased to Rs 2,600 crore.

Rijiju on Thursday (August 3) expressed hope that the proposal would be moved to the Cabinet for approval during the current financial year. If all goes as planned, India could have its first PRV within the next five years.

"I am hopeful that in this financial year, we should be ready to propose this estimate and move in the Cabinet. In the next five years, we should be ready with the ship," Rijiju said.

The PRV will play a crucial role in supporting India's bases in Antarctica and the Arctic. India currently operates three research base stations in the polar regions, and continuous access to these stations is essential for conducting various research activities, especially those related to climate change.

Apart from logistical support, a PRV can serve as a research platform for scientists to conduct studies in the ocean realm, including the Southern Ocean. This vessel's acquisition is crucial as it will enable India to carry out independent polar expeditions and scientific studies in these critical regions, rather than having to charter foreign PRVs for each expedition.

Despite the challenges faced in the past, the government remains determined to manufacture the PRV in India itself. Efforts are being made to collaborate with countries that have expertise in building such vessels, but the primary goal is to establish domestic capabilities for constructing the PRV.

"I am hopeful that in the next five years, we should be able to build the ship, hopefully in India," he said.

In the past decade, India has undertaken numerous polar expeditions using foreign PRVs to study the inter-linkages between melting polar ice-sheets and weather phenomena in the South Asian region.

Given the geo-political and geo-economic transitions happening in the Arctic, having its own PRV becomes all the more important for India to assert its presence and interests in the region.

The successful acquisition and operation of a Polar Research Vessel would mark a significant milestone for India's scientific community, enhancing the nation's ability to conduct cutting-edge research in the polar regions and contributing to global efforts in understanding climate change and related environmental concerns.