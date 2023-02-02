Perfume IED or perfume bottle IED is an explosive which appears like a perfume bottle but has explosive material inside. This is a new tactic employed by terrorists to disguise explosives.

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on Thursday. The police recovered a perfume IED, the first of its kind, from the terrorist, who is also a government employee.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from Arif Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district of Jammu, who is a government school teacher. He allegedly moonlighted as a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and was working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers. As per the police, he has admitted to his involvement in the IED explosion in Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Visuals of perfume IED which was recovered from the terrorist, Arif. This is the first time any perfume IED has been recovered by Jammu Police. pic.twitter.com/COynZ9mMsD— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said during a press conference in Jammu, “This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED,” as per a Times Now report.

What is a Perfume IED?

Perfume IED or perfume bottle IED is an explosive which appears like a perfume bottle but has explosive material inside. This is a new tactic employed by terrorists to disguise explosives.

“So far, we had seen IEDs with explosive materials, sticky bombs and timer-fitted IEDs but a new type of IED was recovered from Arif,” the DGP said.

He added that since the IED is the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, experts will be called to examine how harmful and powerful it can be.

According to the police, the accused got the supply of three IEDs towards the end of December. He used two IEDs in the Marwal area and he followed the directions of a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan, named Qasim. The DGP added that the IEDs received by Arif were air-dropped through drones.