What India ate in 2021: Chicken biryani tops charts on Swiggy deliveries

Swiggy has released its sixth annual StatEATstics report, which showcases all the items that Indians ordered and got delivered through the various Swiggy services. The report is based on millions of orders that customers made between January and December 2021. The report includes orders from Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Genie and HealthHub.

India’s favourite snack, according to the report, was the humble samosa, which was ordered five million times. Pav bhaji was India’s second most popular snack, coming in at 2.1 million orders.

In terms of the sweet tooth, the gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert on the platform with 2.1 million orders. The rasmalai was a close second with 1.27 million orders.

For the main course, the biryani remains India’s most popular food ordered through Swiggy. The biryani has remained the most ordered food on Swiggy in all six reports of StatEATstics. The amount of biryani being ordered is also increasing YOY. A total of 115 biryanis were ordered every minute, nearly two every second, by Indians through the year. Chicken biryani was by far the most popular variety. Surprisingly, Mumbai ordered twice as many dal khichidis as chicken biryanis.

In the grocery section, tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chillies were the most ordered fruits and veggies that were delivered within 30 minutes. For FMCG goods, 6.1 million packets of chips, 3.1 million packets of chocolate, 2.3 million tubs of ice creams and 1.4 million packets of instant noodles were ordered through Swiggy as well.

In terms of items that were ferried by the Genie service, food for loved ones was the most common item being moved. Surprisingly perhaps, pet food was the second most transported item. Together, the two accounted for 48 percent of all Genie orders.