PUBG developer Krafton announced recently that it was relaunching the iconic game in India as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. The news created quite a stir among gamers, even as the release date has not been announced.

PUBG Mobile India handles on Facebook and YouTube have been changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The PUBG Corporation has listed multiple vacancies for India and announced plans to invest $100 million in the country.

What to expect from Battlegrounds Mobile India

If you go by its teaser, the new Battle Royale game looks a lot like the Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) which was banned last September along with several Chinese apps. Krafton, a South Korean game developer, had tied up with Chinese tech giant Tencent for PUBG.

The teaser, however, will make PUBG players nostalgic about their much-loved game. This is because like PUBG, it shows players jumping off a plane onto a battleground. The parachutes, character outfits and background score are the same.

According to Krafton, this will be an India-exclusive version with a smart new logo. It will have an India theme, with colours of the tricolour in the backdrop.

Krafton seems to have addressed issues raised by India when it banned PBUG. The Government of India had expressed concern over the game being "violent, explicit, addictive", with a tendency to create a complex in the minds of children.

Krafton is expected to have reworked the gunshot effects and wounds in the new version, India Today reported.