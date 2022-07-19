What are the duties of India's Vice President?

The five-year term of India's current Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10. An election will be held on August 6 for the next Vice President of India. The results will be announced on the same date and the new Vice President will be sworn in on August 11. The last date for filing of nomination for the post is July 19.

While NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva is the Opposition's pick for the post.

The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the country. According to the Indian Constitution (Article 66), a citizen of India above 35 years, who is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha, can be elected as the Vice President. A Vice President is elected for a term of five years. He/she can be re-elected after the first term expires.

Just like the President, the Vice President is also elected by an electoral college. Both elected and nominated members of both the Houses of Parliament take part in the electoral college. States have no role to play in the election of the Vice President.

Duties of India's Vice President

A Vice President is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, whose powers and functions are similar to that of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Vice President presides over the Rajya Sabha sessions and takes care of the day-to-day matters of the Upper House.

A Vice President also takes up the responsibilities of the President in case a vacancy occurs in the highest office due to resignation, removal, death, or otherwise. While discharging the duties of the President, the Vice-President does not perform the duties of the office of the chairman of Rajya Sabha. During this period, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha acts as the ex-officio Chairman of the Upper House.

