What are tetrapods? Did their removal cause vibrations near Mumbai’s Marine Drive?

After complaints of ‘unusual vibrations’ from the residents of two buildings at Marine Drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reinstall tetrapods that were recently relocated. The residents complained that they felt strange vibrations during high tide for which a BMC team visited the site on Monday.

As per local reports, the BMC has assured that the tetrapods will be re-installed in the next two to three days when there is low tide. It has asked the contractor to put the tetrapods back into place at the discussed location. However, it is unclear whether the removal of tetrapods caused the vibrations or not.

What are tetrapods?

Tetrapod is derived from a Greek Word which means ‘four legged’. Hence, a tetrapod has four legs protruding from a middle structure like a star fish. These four-legged tetrapods heavy concrete structures are installed along the shore to prevent coastal erosion.

How do tetrapods work?

The design of the tetrapods allows them to dissipate the force of incoming waves by making the water flow around them rather than against them. These structures also reduce displacement of water as their random distribution causes them to mutually interlock and form a barrier. Due to their heavy weight and design, tetrapods can remain stable even under the most extreme weather conditions. This large porous barrier along the shores dissipates the power of strong tidal waves and currents to prevent the land from eroding, thus protection nearby structures.

Why did the BMC remove tetrapods from the Marine Drive area?

The tetrapods were temporarily removed to help carry out reclamation for the ongoing Coastal Road Project, reported the Indian Express. The project covers 10.58 km of coastal road from Princess Street in Marine Drive to Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In this area, there are over 6,000 tetrapods along Marine Drive alone.

Did the removal of tetrapods cause vibrations?

As per a BMC official, the vibrations on Friday may have been caused due to high tide, high waves and gusty winds. On-site, vibration monitoring instruments are provided by the BMC in which the recordings were found to be normal. However, due to complaints by the residents, the BMC has decided to reinstall the tetrapods.