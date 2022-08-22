Explained: What are cloudbursts and can they be predicted?

By CNBCTV18.com

Twenty-two people were killed and 12 others injured in 36 incidents of landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh caused by cloudbursts over the weekend. Four deaths were reported in Uttarakhand. Both the hill states are experiencing isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the last three days, triggering landslides and flash floods.

A cloudburst was reported from Sarkhet village in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district around 2.45 am on Saturday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the village to rescue stranded people. Some of the residents took shelter in a nearby resort, news agency ANI reported.

Continuous rainfall has led to the rise in the water level of river Tamsa near Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.

A series of cloudbursts were also reported in several districts of Uttarakhand early on Saturday, leading to rivers breaching their banks and washing away bridges.

Two houses were damaged by the torrential rains in Gwad village in Tehri district, trapping seven people under the debris. Thirteen villages in Pauri district were also affected by the heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

What is a cloudburst?

Meteorologists define a cloudburst as a localised but intense rainfall activity for a very short term. Specifically, cloudbursts are characterised by more than 100 mm of rainfall in just one hour at a given location.

Similarly, a mini cloudburst is characterised by more than 50 mm of rainfall in two consecutive hours. Such incidents can cause widespread destruction, especially in hilly regions where this phenomenon is most common.

Even though India receives around 116 cm of rainfall in a normal year, there are huge geographical variations in rainfall within the country. During a cloudburst, an area receives about 10 percent of this annual rainfall within an hour.

Forecasting a cloudburst

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains that, unlike cyclones, it is very difficult to forecast a cloudburst because of the dynamics of the rapidly developing clouds over a very small area.

In the Himalayan region, as the majority of the cases of cloudbursts happen in small valleys, it is difficult to predict them even with a doppler radar, IANS quoted Shakeel Romshoo, head of the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, as saying.

When do cloudbursts occur?

A sudden vertical rise of the copious amount of moisture results in the formation of massive clouds leading to a cloudburst.

“The sudden updraft is usually due to a localised eddy combined with orographic lifting (very common in hilly regions),” Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor at IIT Bombay, told IANS.

Eddies are defined as the swirling motion of fluids which permit intense mixing of dry and moist air. They have the capacity of forming massive, tall clouds depending on their strength, Balasubramanian explained.

Are incidents of cloudbursts increasing?

Although there is no long-term trend that can prove that cloudbursts are on the rise, the incidents of extreme rainfall, in general, along with other extreme weather events are rising in India and across the world.

The overall amount of rainfall in India has remained the same. However, there is an increasing proportion of rainfall occurring in a short span of time due to climate change. As a result, the rainy season is witnessing very wet spells interspersed with prolonged dry spells, Indian Express reported. This pattern suggests that cloudburst events might also be on the rise.