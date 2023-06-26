As wrestlers end street protest against Brij Bhushan, WFI chief says 'the court will do its work'

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweets on Sunday where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh.

While reacting to wrestlers' comments on ending their protests on streets, Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan said the matter is now in the court, and the court will do its work. His statement came after the wrestlers, who were protesting and demanding action against Singh over sexual harassment allegations, said the fight against Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

"In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road," the statement on Twitter read. "Regarding the reform in the WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for the fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections, they said.

A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi said they are taking a break from social media for a few days.

Earlier on Saturday, Vinesh said, "People are asking us why are we silent. The time (to suspend the protest) was till June 15. This fight will continue, whether it is on the mat or off the mat, but the fight for justice will continue.

"Till Brij Bhushan is not put behind bars, he doesn't pay for his sins, it will continue. We are waiting for a copy of chargesheet. We will evaluate if it is strong enough for justice. Whether we will sit on the road or put our lives at stake, we will decide. That's why we are silent. Our fight has not ended," she had said.

In a live address on social media on Saturday, the trio of Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang had also hit out at former wrestler and now BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt for questioning the IOA ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt them from Asian Games trials.

"You (Dutt) had scared wrestlers that's why they did not come in the second protest (from April 23). You put pressure on them that they will lose their jobs. People told us that they were with us but they have compulsions that they can't come," Vinesh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The wrestlers, who got massive support from farmer leaders, khap panchayats and several other organisations, sat dharna near Jantar Mantar for 38 days before the Delhi Police detained them for violating law and order on May 28. They first came to Jantar Mantar on January 18 and suspended their three-day sit-in after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised to probe their allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against 66-year-old Singh, who is a six-time BJP MP.

A c hargesheet filed against Singh on June 15 . Police had said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate the commission of an offence under the section of POCSO" and had recommended cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.

The matter is now pending in court for hearing. The next hearing in the matter related to the POCSO Act has been posted on July 4, while the hearing on the chargesheet took place on June 22 when Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court assigned the sexual harassment case to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) which deals with cases of MPs and MLAs. The matter was then been listed on June 27.