As wrestlers end street protest against Brij Bhushan, WFI chief says 'the court will do its work'

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweets on Sunday where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh.

While reacting to wrestlers' comments on ending their protests on streets, Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan said the matter is now in the court, and the court will do its work. His statement came after the wrestlers, who were protesting and demanding action against Singh over sexual harassment allegations, said the fight against Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

"In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road," the statement on Twitter read. "Regarding the reform in the WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for the fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections, they said.