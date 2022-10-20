Wet Diwali likely for Bengaluru as heavy rains continue to lash IT city

By CNBCTV18.com

It is going to be a wet Diwali for Bengaluru as heavy rains lashed the IT city again, resulting in in waterlogging, incidents of trees falling, damage to infrastructure, and power outages in several parts. The city's central, southern, and eastern parts faced the brunt of the thunderstorm on Thursday night.

Several vehicles were damaged after a retaining wall near Seshadripuram collapsed. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and said the city will continue to receive rain till October 23. The HAL Airport Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the route between Sakra Hospital and Bellandur Kodi.

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days. The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to large-scale destruction to properties in the city and several offices had asked its employees to work from home.