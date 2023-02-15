Western Railway announces festival special trains for Bandra-Bhavnagar, Surat- Sabarmati- Okha; check details

Western Railways Festival trains will have a special fare and will be running on the Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus, Surat - Karmali, and Sabarmati - Okha routes. Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC online portal or at reservation counters in stations. Bookings for the special trains opened on February 14.

Ahead of Holi next month and other festivals, Western Railway has announced special trains to manage the rush. The trains will have a special fare and will be running on the Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus, Surat - Karmali, and Sabarmati - Okha routes. Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC online portal or at reservation counters in stations. Bookings for the special trains opened on February 14.

Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus Special – Train No. 09207/09208

Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus Special trains will run on March 2 and March 3, departing from Bandra Terminus at 2:50 PM and 9:00 AM respectively, and reaching Bhavnagar between 3.5-4 hours. The trains will stop at stations like Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Nadiad Jn, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola Jn, Songadh and Bhavnagar Para.

Surat - Karmali Special – Train No. 09193/09194

The Surat – Karmali Superfast Special trains will be departing from Surat on March 7 and March 8 at 7:50 PM and 4:20 PM, respectively. The trains will take around 16 hours to reach the destinations of Karmali.

The trains will be stopping at stations at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations. The train will stop at the above stations when travelling in either direction.

ALSO READ | East Coast Railway to run two new special trains for the Hockey World Cup

Sabarmati - Okha Superfast Special – Train No. 09453 /09454

Train No. 09453 Sabarmati – Okha Superfast Special will depart from Sabarmati on Thursday, February 16 at 11:35 PM and will arrive at Okha at 08:25 AM, the next day. Train No. 09454 Okha - Sabarmati Superfast Special will be departing from Okha on Friday, February 17 at 11:45 PM and arriving at Sabarmati at 08:35 AM.

The trains will stop at the following stations – Chandlodiya, Viramgam Junction, Surendranagar, Than Junction, Wankaner Junction, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Khambhaliya, and Dwarka stations.