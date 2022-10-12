By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Earlier, 273 seats out of 1,170 in a 12 rake were earmarked for women, now WR has added 25 more seats taking the total seats reserved for women to 298.

The Western Railway’s Mumbai division has increased the seating capacity for women passengers in all non-airconditioned suburban local trains. Earlier, 23.33 percent of the total seating capacity in suburban trains was reserved for women, which has now been increased to 25.47 percent.

This means instead of 273, now 298 seats will be earmarked for women out of the total 1,170 seats in a standard 12-car rake. The WR has modified the general compartment to increase the total number of reserved seats.

The seating capacity was expanded from October 8 by creating a partition in the 11th general coach which is adjacent to the existing women’s coach. Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said that the seating capacity was increased by 25 seats after assessing the demand from women commuters. In 2019, season ticket passengers totalled 64.6 crores, of whom 24.4 percent or 15.7 crores were women, as per TOI.

The railway officials said the move is expected to provide women with some relief from overcrowding during peak hours.

In the past, there have been several incidents of fights breaking out between women passengers over seat-sharing. In a recent incident, a fight between two passengers on the Thane-Panvel route escalated and even the women police personnel who intervened were beaten up and left injured.

To ease congestion, Western Railway also operates a few ladies’ special trains during rush hours.

The Western Railways has revised its suburban local train timetable starting this month. It has increased the number of services from 1,375 to 1,383, which includes 112 services on the Harbour Line arm of the Central Railway and an extension of 50 services. Also, the 15-coach services have increased from 79 to 106.