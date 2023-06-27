West Bengal | One dead, four injured as fresh clashes erupt in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar said police were present at the spot and the situation is peaceful.
One person died and four others sustained bullet injuries as fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Gitaldaha village in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal early Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Babu Hoque.
The cause of the clashes is yet to be ascertained. Parts of Bengal have been witnessing violence ahead of the Panchayat elections, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) drawing ire from opposition parties.
The Opposition – BJP, Congress and CPI (M) – accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using muscle power to stop candidates of opposition parties from filing nominations.
It is not clear yet if Tuesday's violence was related to panchayat elections.
First Published: Jun 27, 2023 10:03 AM IST
