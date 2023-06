Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar said police were present at the spot and the situation is peaceful.

One person died and four others sustained bullet injuries as fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Gitaldaha village in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal early Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Babu Hoque.

