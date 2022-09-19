    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newswest bengal teacher scam ed attach partha chatterjee arpita mukherjee asset 14754431.htm

    West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED attaches over Rs 46 crore assets of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee

    West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED attaches over Rs 46 crore assets of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee

    West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED attaches over Rs 46 crore assets of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and "prime land" located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 46.22 crore "beneficially owned" by former minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee as part of a money laundering probe in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam'.
    The attached properties include 40 immovable assets such as a farmhouse, flats and "prime land" located in Kolkata worth a total Rs 40.33 crore, apart from Rs 7.89 crore worth deposits kept in 35 bank accounts, the federal agency said in a statement.
    "The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee," it said. According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee.
    The former minister in the TMC-led government in West Bengal and his "close associate" were arrested by the ED in July. The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.
    Also Read: ED summoned Durgesh Pathak in Delhi liquor policy probe, says Manish Sisodia
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Partha ChatterjeeTMCWest Bengal

    Previous Article

    50 challans issued in Delhi last week for not wearing rear seat belts — Key points to note while fastening up

    Next Article

    Chandigarh University students end protest; varsity declares 'non-teaching days' till Sept 24

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng