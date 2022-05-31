Cross
West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s when and how to check it online

IST (Published)
The WBBSE has announced the date and time for the declaration of the class 10th Madhyamik Result 2022

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the Class 10  results on June 3 at 9 am through a press conference. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website wbresults.nic.in.
Here’s how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 board exams results 2022 online
Step 1: Visit WBBSE official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in
Step 2: Find the result link that will be available as a banner on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: Enter you date of birth and roll number
Step 4: Submit the details and your result will be displayed
Step 5: Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference
The Madhyamik exam for Class 10 in the state was conducted after a break of two years as the exams in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the examination was held from March 7 to March 16 and about 11 lakh students appeared for it.
In 2021, the Class 10 results were declared based on a special assessment criterion where 50 percent marks were derived from Class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 percent were added from internal assessment. In 2019, the pass percentage was for the Class 10 board exam was 86.07 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
