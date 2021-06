The West Bengal government on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till July 1, but there will be certain relaxations in view of the declining positivity rate and active caseload in the state. The relaxations in curbs will come into effect from June 15.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all government and private offices can open but they will have to manage with a quarter of their strength.

The curbs were first put in place on May 16, after Bengal reported a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases amid a second wave in the country. The state government later extended the COVID-induced restrictions till June 15.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896.

Here's what is allowed and what is still restricted: