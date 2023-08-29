West Bengal firecracker factory blast: 9 deaths, same old questions | Ground Report

The Nilganj-Barasat area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was still shaken on Monday, a day after a blast at an illegal firecracker factory left nine dead and seven injured, with some of the deceased’s body parts found even 50 metres away.

News18 visited the area to check the ground situation. Safikul, a partner in the factory, has been arrested.

As one enters Nilganj, small groups can be seen discussing the incident in every corner. Mochpol, the village within Duttapukur police station limits which is adjacent to Barasat, is comparatively a developed area with concrete houses. The blast site is in the middle of the locality.

The one-and-a-half storey building has turned into debris, while the concrete house just behind the blast site is also partially damaged. A JCB machine is trying to clear the debris, with the police forensic team and fire department officers checking if more bodies are stuck. Shocked at the devastation, locals wait at the side of the road.

LOCALSPEAK

Most of the houses in the vicinity have borne the impact. Taslima, an old resident of Nilganj, tells News18: “Keramoth, Samsur Alu and some people from Murshidabad have been running this illegal firecracker factory for the past three years. This is not the first time. Six months ago, a woman suffered major burns in a small blast. We were scared. We told the police too, but they are so powerful that no action was taken. My house is 50 feet away from their house. You can see the impact on my house.”

A new two-storey house opposite the site is crumbling from one side.

Tajmira Biwi, owner of the house, broke down while talking to News18: “I took a loan. For the past 15 years, I saved up for this house. We had just shifted and everything has now come to an end. We also went to police sometime ago to complain, but learnt that if we complain about them , they will slap a case against us.”

NINTH BODY, ANOTHER FACTORY

Amid the police, media and local crowd, suddenly there was noise from near the blast site. Another body, the ninth one, was found in the nearby pond.

Behind the site were six-seven tents used to store gunpowder (barud), stone chip and chocolate bomb raw material stock. Experts, however, say that stone chips are not used to make firecrackers, giving rise to questions on the activity being carried out and the police vigil at the site.

A local told News18 that 950 metre away, another modernised firecracker factory has been set up in an abandoned brick kiln. News18 found that there was a makeshift room with machines, which were used to make firecrackers. It had a laboratory with beakers, chemical solutions and gloves. The police was raiding the area. Locals, however, said that the police were always in the know of the spot, and the raid was a result of the blast.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

After the May 16 Egra blast at an illegal firecracker factory killed 12, the police still seemed to be inactive, even as the administration is pushing for a green cluster. Although two police personnel — OC Nilgunj outpost and IC Duttapukur – have been suspended, the axe may fall on other officers too.

Another concern is the Murshidabad connection. Police are now looking at why labourers from Suti area of one village in Murshidabad were brought in.

Another day another explosion in WB.This time it's in Duttapukur; North 24 Parganas.The dead bodies are still being counted, most probably would surpass 10. After the explosion in a bomb-making unit operated by TMC's Bhanu Bag at Khadikul village; Egra; Purba Medinipur, on May… pic.twitter.com/afP21PuBmx— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 27, 2023

THE LEGAL ANGLE

The Calcutta High Court will hear the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendhu Adhikary, who claimed there was RDX at the spot. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers visited the site on Monday.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have received complaints over police inaction on allegations of corruption. To address this, an anti-corruption cell is in place and we are monitoring such activities. The law must be followed in every case. We have set up green cracker factories and formulated several policies for sand, stone theft, brick factories, ferry and selling of green crackers.”