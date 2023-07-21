CNBC TV18
    Massive fire breaks out in West Bengal's Howrah, no casualties yet

    1 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023

    The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at the Mangla Haat market in Howrah.

    A massive fire broke out in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Friday, July 21, morning. No casualties have been reported yet but the damage is said to be in lakhs of rupees.

    The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at the Mangla Haat market in Howrah. Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.
    It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 18 fire tenders reached the spot, a police officer said. The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.
    With agency inputs.
     
