The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at the Mangla Haat market in Howrah.
A massive fire broke out in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Friday, July 21, morning. No casualties have been reported yet but the damage is said to be in lakhs of rupees.
Visuals of fire that broke out at Mangla Haat in Howrah, Kolkata last night. pic.twitter.com/6kZrn5Xm3C— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at the Mangla Haat market in Howrah. Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.
It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 18 fire tenders reached the spot, a police officer said. The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.
VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at Mangla Haat in Howrah, Kolkata last night. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/w2WiLomJCc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023
With agency inputs.
