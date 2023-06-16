West Bengal farmer earns Rs 4,500/kg for exotic foreign variety mangoes

Dayal Sarkar of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal is growing exotica mango varieties such as the Banana mango, Katimon and Palmer mango, which is helping him rake five to six times the profit that he earns from growing Indian varieties.

Dayal Sarkar of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal is looking to earn millions of rupees by cultivating not Langra, Himsagar or Gopalbhog, but foreign varieties of the King of fruit such as Palmer or banana mango. Sarkar has surprised all by producing these high price mango varieties from America and Thailand in his nursery in Dakshin Kasba area of Raiganj.

Over the past three years he has successfully grown these foreign varieties. The price of these mangoes is extremely high in the market and his profit after selling these mangoes is five to six times more than that of local varieties.

Let's take a look at some of the mango varieties and how much money they fetch per kg in the market.

Dayal Sarkar at his farm. (Image: Local18)

Palmer Mango:

This mango is mainly found in America. This Palmer mango is red in colour. The price of palmer mangoes is Rs 4,500 rupees per kg.

Nam Dok Mai Mango: Nam Dok Mai Mango is one of the most valuable varieties of mangoes that are appreciated across the world. Nam Dok Mai mangoes are white and attractive in appearance. Nam Dok Mai mangoes are priced at Rs 2,100 rupees per kg.

Banana Mango: This mango from Thailand is extremely delicious and its aroma is overwhelming. It looks like a banana and when ripe it is yellow and pink in colour.

Exotic mangoes like Katimon are also grown in Sarkar's nursery. He says, "We use organic fertilizers to grow these pricy mangoes. The price of these mangoes is high because of their nutritional value. The size of the mango grown in this environment has set a record."

Sarkar explains that he grows saplings of these varieties, which are selling at a rapid pace. However, he does not want to market the mangoes as of now. After planting more trees commercially, he has decided to release the product in the market. Dayal's exotic mango nursery is piquing interest among not only farmers, but common people alike.

He notes that the most expensive mango in the world is cultivated in Malda. This exotic fruit is sold for over Rs 1 lakh per kg. The Department of Agriculture has taken the initiative to commercially cultivate Japanese mango Miyazaki, which is also worth Rs 1 lakh per kg. The price of one sapling of this mango variety is Rs 1,000.