West Bengal farmer earns Rs 4,500/kg for exotic foreign variety mangoes

Dayal Sarkar of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal is looking to earn millions of rupees by cultivating not Langra, Himsagar or Gopalbhog, but foreign varieties of the King of fruit such as Palmer or banana mango. Sarkar has surprised all by producing these high price mango varieties from America and Thailand in his nursery in Dakshin Kasba area of Raiganj.

Over the past three years he has successfully grown these foreign varieties. The price of these mangoes is extremely high in the market and his profit after selling these mangoes is five to six times more than that of local varieties.

Let's take a look at some of the mango varieties and how much money they fetch per kg in the market.