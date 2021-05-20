West Bengal and Odisha prepare for Cyclone Yaas as IMD warns of severe cyclonic storm

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that it can’t rule out the possibility of a new cyclone heading towards the Eastern seaboard of India, Cyclone Yaas, intensifying like Cyclone Amphan.

We cannot rule out an Amphan-like intensification. The only good thing is that models as of now are showing that the system is moving very fast over the sea. Its intensification will be restricted if its time over sea is less,” Sunitha Devi, IMD official, told the Hindustan Times.

This is the second cyclone to hit India within a period of less than two weeks. Cyclone Tauktae recently caused widespread destruction along the western coastline of India. The increasing presence of cyclones, at least in the Arabian Sea, has been linked directly to global warming by recent studies.

“Cyclone Yaas may be a severe or extremely severe category storm. It is likely to take the shape of a low pressure on May 22 and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. Under its impact, coastal Odisha might start to see rain from May 25”, IMD Cyclone Centre Chief RK Jenamani told OTV, an Odia news channel.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on May 19 held meetings with the district collectors of 10 coastal districts. He also met with SPs, fire department officers and emergency officials.

"There is no confirmed information that the cyclone will make landfall on the Odisha coast. We have received some preliminary reports from IMD which predicted a possible cyclonic storm in Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26," Jena told reporters after the meeting.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed state officials to make necessary arrangements for medicine, clean water, food and tarpaulins in case the cyclone forms and makes landfall. CM Banerjee held the meeting virtually with senior officials.

Last year in May, India saw the formation of two cyclones, Amphan on the Eastern coast and Nisarga on the Western coast. A UN report released last month calculated that Amphan caused more than $14 billion worth of economic damage in India alone.