West Bengal and Odisha prepare for Cyclone Yaas as IMD warns of severe cyclonic storm Updated : May 20, 2021 16:43:37 IST IMD warns that the possibility of Cylone Yaas intensifying like Amphan can't be ruled out Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall by May 27-28 in coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal Last year Cyclone Amphan caused $14 billion worth of damage Published : May 20, 2021 03:59 PM IST