Weather update: Fresh spell of rains in Uttarakhand hinders relief operations | Check IMD predictions in other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall in the coming days for Mumbai and its neighboring districts. This comes after the region experienced heavy downpours in the past several days, leading to disruptions in daily life.

In the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, relief and rescue operations were hindered by a fresh spell of rains in flood-affected areas. The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in flood-affected Telangana, relief and rescue efforts have gained momentum as showers subsided on Sunday, following a period of havoc that resulted in over 18 fatalities.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, several parts of Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rainfall, with some areas witnessing heavy to very heavy rains. In Sikar, Dantaramgarh received the highest rainfall, measuring 17 cm, followed by 10 cm in Nawalgarh. Other regions, such as Bamanwas in Sawaimadhopur and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu, recorded 10 cm of rain each, while Srimadhopur in Sikar and Chomu in Jaipur received 9 cm and 7 cm of rainfall, respectively, according to the MeT department.

While the rainfall brought relief to some, the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced unusual rains, which have been linked to a rise in diseases like Hepatitis A, Hepatitis E, and eye flu. In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, government and private hospitals are reporting around 150 to 200 eye flu cases daily, while hundreds of patients have been confirmed with Hepatitis A and E in the past month, according to government data.