MP govt assures compensation for losses due to heavy rains — IMD alert in these states today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update: More rainfall is likely to wreak havoc in several parts of India including Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Here's a list of states where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts.

The lives of several people in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan remained severely affected due to heavy floods and waterlogging. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced compensation to people over losses to crops, properties and other assets caused by heavy rains in the past few days.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues its helicopter deployment in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

Moreover, some visuals show inundated streets in Odisha villages. According to news agency PTI, three tribal women were killed and three others critically injured in a lightning strike in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

More rainfall is likely to wreak havoc in these areas and other parts of the country on Thursday. Here's a look at states where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts.

Odisha

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Odisha, predicting very heavy rainfall in Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj. Meanwhile, Naragarh, Subarnapur, Bauda, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Kendujhar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Baleshwar and Deoghar are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is likely in most parts of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi. Thunderstorm and lightning are predicted in other parts of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits the Thunag area to take stock of the damage caused by monsoon rains. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan

An orange alert has been issued in Jalore. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Barmer, Jaiselmer and Siroji.

Jammu and Kashmir

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm and lightning, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Delhi-NCR

No major warning has been issued in Delhi-NCR. However, according to the IMD, there's a possibility of very light rainfall in the national capital.

Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, heavy rainfall is likely in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Hoshiyarpur, while in Haryana, thunderstorms and lightning are reported in some parts of the states including Jind, Ambala, Panipat and Rohtak.

Maharashtra

Thunderstorms with lightning are predicted at isolated places in Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim.

Kerala

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mallapuram, Thrissur and Idukki. Other parts of the state are o yellow alert -- meaning, heavy rainfall is also predicted in some other parts of the state on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain is also likely in Prakasam, Guntur, SPSR Nellore, Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari, while the remaining districts might experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall is likely in Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Thiruvarur, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Thanjavur and several other districts of Tamil Nadu.

Other parts of India where rainfall is likely today include Jharkhand,, Uttar Pradesh and several other areas in the northeast region.