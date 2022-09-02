    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Parts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on heavy rainfall alert | IMD issues warning in these areas today

    Parts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on heavy rainfall alert | IMD issues warning in these areas today

    Parts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on heavy rainfall alert | IMD issues warning in these areas today
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Heavy spell of rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim and several other areas in northeast India in the next few days. Meanwhile, incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Nashik has caused the Godavari river to overflow.
    Here's a list of states where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning today, September 2.
    West Bengal
    The IMD has issued a red alert — extremely heavy rainfall warning — in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Dakshin Dinapur. A yellow alert has been issued in the remaining parts of West Bengal.
    Assam
    Heavy rains are likely over Chirag, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Rural, Baksa, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Cachar and Sonitpur among other districts.
    Kerala
    Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are on orange alert. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Palakkad.
    Tamil Nadu
    An orange alert has also been issued in parts of Tamil Nadu including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Thiruvaruru, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.
    Karnataka
    Shimoga, Chikmagalur, Dharwad, Bijaapur, Gulbarga, Kolar and Kodagu are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.
    Maharashtra
    Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Singhudurg, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.
    Due to the rains, dams in the district were filled up to 97 percent of their capacity (total storage 63,672 mcft), officials said. There are seven big and 17 medium dams in the district.
    Addressing a press conference on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra junked last week's forecast of early withdrawal of southwest monsoon and announced the extended stay of the seasonal showers.
    "Even though we expected early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal will shift the monsoon trough southwards around September 7. This will increase rainfall activity over central and north peninsular India," Mohapatra was quoted by PTI as saying. "Hence, conditions are not favourable for early withdrawal of monsoon," he said, adding that the weather office will continue to monitor the situation.
    (With inputs from PTI)

