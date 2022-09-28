By Akriti Anand

Mini Weather update | Heavy rainfall are likely to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next few days, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon is likely to further withdraw from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India in the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday.

However, heavy spells are likely to occur over the southeast peninsular region including some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th (September); Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 28th & 29th and north Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th September 2022," the IMD said in a press release.

Here's a list of areas where heavy rainfall is likely on Wednesday:

IMD forecast for September 28. (Credit: IMD)

Andhra Pradesh

The entire state, including districts of Anantapuramu, Prakasam, East Godavari and Vishakhatapatam, are on yellow alert and are likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Telangana

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Medak, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Jogulamba, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Warangal and Khamman among other districts in the state.

Tamil Nadu

Vellore, Thiruvanamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalpur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in other parts as well.

West Bengal

The entire state, except Uttar Dinapur, is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning, as per IMD warnings.